El Salvador’s parliament has officially scrapped presidential term limits, allowing President Nayib Bukele to run for office indefinitely. The ruling New Ideas party, which holds a supermajority in the National Assembly, approved constitutional changes on Thursday, July 31, extending presidential terms from five to six years and removing the second round of elections. Lawmaker Ana Figueroa proposed the amendments, arguing that while federal lawmakers and mayors already have unlimited reelection rights, the presidency was the only exception. The vote passed overwhelmingly with 57 in favour and 3 opposed. El Salvador To Give 5,000 Free Passport to Scientists, Engineers and Others, Announces President Nayib Bukele.

