Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, January 23, took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend Tesla CEO Elon Musk after his back-to-back hand gestures during an event to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th US President sparked a row. Notably, Elon Musk's hand gestures drew comparisons to a Nazi salute after the videos went viral on social media. In his post, Netanyahu said that Elon Musk is being falsely smeared. "Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state," the Israeli PM said. Did Elon Musk Give a Nazi Salute at Donald Trump’s Inauguration? Netizens Debate As Video Goes Viral.

Elon Is a Great Friend of Israel, Says Benjamin Netanyahu

.@elonmusk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s… https://t.co/VkBptanDmp — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 23, 2025

