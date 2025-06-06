Elon Musk Predicts Recession in Second Half of 2025, Says Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump Will Cause It Amid Their Public Feud Over GOP Tax Bill

Amid his explosive public feud with US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk predicted that the US would enter a recession in the second half of 2025 due to Trump’s newly proposed tariffs. Responding to a post on X that called tariffs “super stupid,” Musk said, "The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year". The tensions between the two escalated after Musk slammed Trump’s GOP tax plan and dubbed it the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ disastrous. The tech mogul, who once backed Trump with millions during his campaign, now calls him “ungrateful” and has floated the idea of a third political party. Musk also claimed Trump’s name appeared in the Epstein files, alleging that’s why the documents remain sealed. As their feud deepened, Musk’s net worth took a sharp blow, with Tesla stock plunging 14% in a single day. Elon Musk Net Worth Takes a Massive Hit As Tesla Stock Drops Sharply Amid His Dispute With Donald Trump, Billionaire Loses USD 34 Billion in One of His Worst Wealth Losses Ever.

Elon Musk Predicts 2025 Recession Over Tariffs

The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year https://t.co/rbBC11iynE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)