Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, recently took a dig at Boeing by sharing a meme. The meme humorously suggested that passengers are now allowed to bring screwdrivers and drills on flights to assist with maintenance, following reports of mid-air malfunctions. This appears to be Musk’s way of commenting on the recent issues faced by Boeing. For those unaware, since the January 5 incident involving an Alaska Airlines Max 9, where a panel covering an extra emergency door blew off, Boeing has faced heightened scrutiny. Fortunately, pilots managed to safely land the aircraft without any injuries. Elon Musk Continues Tirade Against Google, Saying Its Artificial Intelligence Model Gemini As Super Racist and Sexist.

Elon Musk Takes Dig at Boeing

