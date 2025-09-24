A video going viral on social media shows French President Emmanuel Macron being held for a brief moment in New York during US President Donald Trump's motorcade. Notably, the incident took place moments after Emmanuel Macron addressed the United Nations General Assembly, where he formally announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine. Instead of waiting on the streets of New York, the French President chose to walk and was seen smiling for pictures and even waving at passersby. During his stroll on New York streets, Emmanuel Macron was posing for the media when a man approached him and kissed him near his forehead. The video of the man kissing the French President has gone viral since then. ‘Waiting in Street Because Everything Is Blocked for You’: Emmanuel Macron Jokes With Donald Trump After His Convoy Gets Stopped by US Police in New York During US President’s Motorcade After UNGA (Watch Video).

Man Kisses Emmanuel Macron After His Convoy Stopped in New York During Donald Trump's Motorcade

Awkward moment: Macron stopped in New York because of Trump’s motorcade Police who had blocked roads for Donald Trump’s motorcade mistakenly stopped the car of French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron got out of the vehicle, called Trump, and jokingly asked him to “clear the… pic.twitter.com/fcRd3Md336 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2025

Video of Emmanuel Macron Being Kissed by Man Goes Viral

New York police stopped French President Macron’s motorcade because the road was closed for Trump. pic.twitter.com/B7yzFnYMN0 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Brut), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

