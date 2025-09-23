French President Emmanuel Macron was briefly held up by US police in New York on Monday, September 22, after addressing the United Nations General Assembly, where he formally announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine. As Emmanuel Macron left the UN headquarters, officers stopped him on the street due to Donald Trump’s motorcade passing through the area. “I’m sorry, Mr President, everything is blocked right now,” one officer told him, a moment caught on video and circulated widely on social media by Brut. Caught in the unusual situation, Macron phoned Trump and joked, “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is blocked for you.” The standoff lasted several minutes before the street was reopened to pedestrians, forcing Macron to continue his call while making his way on foot toward the French Embassy. TikTok Deal Nearing Approval in US? President Donald Trump Expected To Approve Framework via Executive Order Later This Week, ByteDance-Owned Platform Operations May Be Managed by Oracle and Silver Lake.

Emmanuel Macron's Convoy Stopped in NY During Donald Trump's Motorcade

Awkward moment: Macron stopped in New York because of Trump’s motorcade Police who had blocked roads for Donald Trump’s motorcade mistakenly stopped the car of French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron got out of the vehicle, called Trump, and jokingly asked him to “clear the… pic.twitter.com/fcRd3Md336 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 23, 2025

Video of Emmanuel Macron Walking Toward French Embassy in New York Goes Viral

New York police stopped French President Macron’s motorcade because the road was closed for Trump. pic.twitter.com/B7yzFnYMN0 — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Brut), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

