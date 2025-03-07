Train services in France, including the Eurostar, faced major disruptions after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered near tracks north of Paris. The device was found during overnight railway maintenance in Saint-Denis, prompting authorities to halt all trains to and from Gare du Nord on March 7. Eurostar canceled multiple services between London and Paris, advising passengers to reschedule trips. Police worked to safely neutralise the bomb while train companies monitored the situation. France Unrest: Riots Break Out in Paris After Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Takes Early Lead in French Legislative Election, Shops Damaged and Vehicles Set Ablaze by Rioters (See Pics and Videos).

WWII Bomb Near Paris Causes Travel Disruptions 🚨🇫🇷WWII BOMB SHUTS DOWN EUROSTAR AND FRENCH RAIL TRAFFIC Eurostar and all trains to northern France were suspended after a World War II bomb was found near the tracks. SNCF halted traffic at Paris’ Gare du Nord, a major European transit hub, at the request of police.… https://t.co/thSuLzHBdv pic.twitter.com/rYB409uvOP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 7, 2025

