Three swimmers on Oahu's North Shore were swept by large waves, with two of them submerged under water and not resurfacing during the incident. The swimmers were rescued, but sustained significant injuries from rocks, including large cuts. The video capturing the dangerous moment highlights the risk of swimming in such conditions. Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that despite their injuries, the swimmers survived and returned home that evening. Local surfer Matt Moore confirmed the swimmers were residents of the area. Ocean safety authorities continue to stress the dangers of Hawaii's powerful surf, urging caution.

3 Swimmers Swept by Massive Waves on Oahu’s North Shore

NEW: Three swimmers get taken out by massive waves on the North Shore in Oahu, Hawaii. Two of the three swimmers were seen submerging under the water and not resurfacing during the length of the video. According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the individuals in the video… pic.twitter.com/KQp47ww4CQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 4, 2024

