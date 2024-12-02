In shocking news, an actress was swept to her death by a giant wave while exercising on an island in Thailand. Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya was swept away by a giant wave on the popular Koh Samui just moments after recording herself exercising on a pink yoga mat. According to the updates, a bystander tried to pull the actress out from the powerful wave but reportedly failed to do so. Russian TikToker Dies on Camera: Arina Glazunova Passes Away After Falling Down Subway Stairs While Dancing and Singing in Georgia's Tbilisi, Eerie Video Surfaces.

Russian Actress Kamilla Belyatsakaya Swept Away to Death in Thai Island

According to The Sun, Kamilla Belyatskaya was on the island as a part of her vacation. The 24-year-old actress was spotted practising yoga and meditating on the rocks on the shores. Later, a strong wave hit the area where she was working out, and before anyone could notice, she was pulled into the waters. A video going viral on X (previously Twitter) shows her final moments before the shocking incident. TikToker Shera Dies: Famous Video Creator in Pakistan Passes Away After Being Struck by Speeding Truck in Jehlum, Netizens Mourn His Loss.

Watch the Shocking Footage of the Actress:

Hình ảnh cuối của nữ du khách tập yoga trên mỏm đá trước khi bị sóng cuốn Một nữ du khách Nga 24 tuổi đã bị sóng cuốn xuống biển khi tập yoga trên mỏm đá tại điểm ngắm cảnh Lad Koh, đảo Koh Samui, Thái Lan vào ngày 29-11. pic.twitter.com/7VYbwevCzM — South of Vietnam (@vincent31473580) December 1, 2024

The clip showed the actress struggling for her life in the water but failing to save herself. Unfortunately, the second person who jumped into the water is also missing. Kamilla Belyatskaya's mortal remains were later recovered a few kilometres away from the spot. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend on the Thai vacay.

