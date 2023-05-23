US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has praised leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's policies. Addressing a gathering, Eric Garcetti said that India is in "such wonderful hands". "With your leadership, with the transformative policies that you and this administration are implementing together with the public sector and private sector and with that community aspect that defines everything that is part of India's rise right now," the US Ambassador added. PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Fiji's Highest Honour 'Companion of the Order of Fiji' by Its Premier Sitiveni Rabuka In Recognition of His Global Leadership (See Pics and Video).

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Showers Praise on PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership:

