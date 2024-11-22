Indian-Americans, making up about 1% of the US population, are the highest-earning ethnic group in the country, according to recent data. A 2019 American Community Survey revealed their median household income at USD 100,500, surpassing groups from China, Japan, and Pakistan. Updated figures from an August 2021 Press Trust of India report highlight even higher earnings, with Indian-American households averaging USD 123,700 annually. Additionally, 79% of Indian-Americans hold college degrees, compared to the US national average of 28%. The Asian-American population, the fastest-growing ethnic group in the US, has tripled in three decades, Census data shows. Responding to the report on social media, billionaire Elon Musk simply wrote, “True,” acknowledging the community’s impressive achievements. US Presidential Election Results 2024: 6 Indian Americans Win Polls of House of Representatives; Suhas Subramanyam Elected From Virginia.

Indian-Americans Have Highest Median Household Income in US

