In a brazen robbery, a few robbers crashed into a jewellery shop owned by an Indian in Canada's Montreal and looted approximately USD 600,000 to 700,000. The shocking Montreal Jewellery Store robbery occurred on Sunday night and was caught on CCTV camera. The video shows the exact moment a vehicle reversed at speed into their store, with several suspects jumping out, seemingly armed and running to its display cases. One of the figures wields what appears to be a large hammer while the owner tries to battle the other two. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe to nab the accused. Indian-Owned Jewellery Stores Targeted in US: Robbers Loot PNG Jewellers, Nitin Jewellers, Bhindi Jewellers in Sunnyvale and Newark; Modus Operandi Same in All Three Robberies.

Montreal Jewelry Store Robbery

#WATCH: Robbers crash a car through a Montreal jewelry store and rob an estimated $600,000 to $700,000 worth of gold yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Qk274HmX6A — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) December 23, 2024

