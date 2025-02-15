The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of US is preparing to lay off thousands of employees in the coming days, potentially straining resources during the crucial tax-filing season, New York Times reported. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which oversees federal hiring, issued a directive on Thursday instructing all agencies to terminate their probationary employees. These workers, who are relatively new to their roles, lack full job protections. It remains unclear how many IRS employees will be affected. Elon Musk Appears at White House Defending DOGE’s Work but Acknowledging Mistakes (Watch Video).

IRS Layoffs

