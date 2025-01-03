Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ USD 500 million yacht, “Koru” found itself in the spotlight when customs officers reportedly boarded the vessel for a routine inspection. During the search, Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, was allegedly sunbathing under the warm sun. The inspection lasted approximately three hours. She remained calm and was allegedly smiling during the raid. The incident was reported by Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) on January 3, 2025, which highlighted the unexpected interruption at Jeff Bezos’ yatch. The post read, "Lauren Sanchez was sunbathing aboard her fiancee Jeff Bezos’ USD 500 million yacht, Koru when she was interrupted by customs officers for a routine search that lasted 3 hours on New Year’s Eve. She smiled unbothered." ‘Completely False-None of This Is Happening’: Jeff Bezos Denies Wedding Rumours With Lauren Sanchez, Says ‘Careful out There Folks and Don’t Be Gullible’; Elon Musk Reacts.

