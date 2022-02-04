French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Russia and Ukraine next week to discuss military tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Macron will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7 and the next day he will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Notably, Russia have deployed more than 100,000 troop near the Ukraine border.

Here Is The Tweet:

JUST IN: France's president Macron to visit Russia and Ukraine in coming days — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 4, 2022

