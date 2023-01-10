As we step into the second week of 2023, the world bank on Tuesday warned of the global recession. The world bank said that the "new shocks" could tip the global economy into a recession. In an annual report, the World Bank said it had slashed its forecast for global growth this year by nearly half. Recession To Hit a Third of World in 2023, Warns IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

World Bank Warns of Global Recession:

JUST IN - World Bank warns "new shocks" could tip the global economy into a recession, slashing growth forecasts for most countries. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)