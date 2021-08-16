Kabul, August 16: At least five people were killed at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul as thousands of Afghans gathered at the airport to flee the country after the Taliban took control, reported Reuters. There were also reports of US security personnel firing shots in the air to control the situation. According to the global news agency, it is not clear whether these people were killed in the US firing or in a stampede.

Here Are Tweets:

As planes try to take off there is intense gunfire to be heard coming from the airport as security forces try to keep desperate crowds back. Reports emerging of people killed in the chaos and crowd storming airport. #kabul #afghanistan — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) August 16, 2021

For all who are interested in a source - https://t.co/2WFTSicSqa It isn't clear if it was US troops who shot them. I wondered what would happen when people refused to be left behind. — Dale Kirkwood (@dalekirkwood) August 16, 2021

گواهان می‌گویند که چندین تن در نتیجۀ شلیک و ازدحام در میدان هوایی بین‌المللی حامد کرزی در کابل، کشته و زخمی شده‌اند. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

