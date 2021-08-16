Kabul, August 16: At least five people were killed at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul as thousands of Afghans gathered at the airport to flee the country after the Taliban took control, reported Reuters. There were also reports of US security personnel firing shots in the air to control the situation. According to the global news agency, it is not clear whether these people were killed in the US firing or in a stampede.

Here Are Tweets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)