A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 veered off the runway at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport on December 28 following an emergency landing. The aircraft, carrying 182 passengers and crew, was en route from Oslo Airport to Amsterdam when a hydraulic failure prompted the crew to divert to Sandefjord, 110 km south of Oslo. After landing safely, the plane skidded off runway 18 and came to a stop in soft grass near a taxiway. No injuries were reported, and passengers were evacuated using mobile stairs. Emergency crews and authorities are assisting travelers. Airport operations were briefly disrupted, and recovery efforts are ongoing. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident. South Korea Plane Crash: 179 Dead, 2 Rescued As Jeju Air Flight Carrying 181 People Bursts Into Flames After Skidding off Runway at Muan International Airport (See Pics and Videos).

