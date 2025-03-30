A test rocket launched by German startup Isar Aerospace crashed and exploded just 40 seconds after liftoff from a Norwegian spaceport on Sunday, March 30. A video of the rocket crash in Norway has surfaced on social media. The failed launch was part of efforts to establish satellite launches from Europe. Despite the explosion, Isar Aerospace stated that the test flight provided valuable data and insights that would accelerate future missions. France Plane Mishap: 2 Jets Crash Into Each Other During Stunt at Saint-Dizier, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Norway Rocket Crash

ISAR Spectrum full flight – From liftoff to explosion. >Lifted off successfully at 6:30 a.m. ET. >All nine engines ignited successfully. >Lost attitude control at T+30 seconds. >Exploded on impact at T+44 seconds. pic.twitter.com/46vkx39hHV — Space Sudoer (@spacesudoer) March 30, 2025

Isar Aerospace Calls It Success

What a success! At 12:30 PM CEST, Isar Aerospace's Spectrum launch vehicle successfully lifted off from Andøya Spaceport in Norway. The launch vehicle was terminated after approx. 30 seconds in flight, and the vehicle fell directly into the sea. The launch pad seems to be intact. — Isar Aerospace (@isaraerospace) March 30, 2025

