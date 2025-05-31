In a harrowing road rage incident captured on video in Las Vegas, Charlie Martinez, 32, was arrested in Henderson after violently attacking multiple drivers and repeatedly ramming a woman’s truck. Witnesses reported Martinez—shirtless and covered in blood—engaged in a series of assaults along Boulder Highway around 11 am on Tuesday. One driver said Martinez “Superman punched” his truck, leaving blood and a dent. Another was punched in the face and nearly dragged from his vehicle. The most severe attack occurred when Martinez drove his black Ford truck into a woman’s gray Toyota Tacoma multiple times, sending it into a construction ditch. He then jumped on her hood and shattered the windshield while shouting threats. Police arrived as he assaulted a bystander. Martinez was arrested and hospitalized for injuries. He faces nine charges, including battery with a deadly weapon and vehicle tampering. Bail was set at $48,000. Martinez told officers he had ingested marijuana prior to the rampage. US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls From 15th-Floor Balcony, Suffers Only Broken Arm After Landing on Bushes in Maryland.

Man Covered in Blood Rams Woman’s Truck in Road Rage Rampage

NEW: Las Vegas man arrested for an extremely violent case of road rage where he was recorded ramming a woman's truck and fighting random people. Someone has to tell this guy this is real life and not GTA. 32-year-old Charlie Martinez is facing nine charges. Martinez was… pic.twitter.com/elGMUV1Mc0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)