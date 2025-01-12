Local authorities in the United States arrested a man for setting fire to Pioneer Park in Los Angeles County. According to reports, the man was arrested by Azusa police for alleged arson at Pioneer Park in Los Angeles. The arrested accused was identified as Jose Carranza-Escobar, who, after his arrest, admitted to starting a fire. The fire, which was set last night, was quickly extinguished. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Man Arrested for Setting Fire in Pioneer Park

Homeless man arrested for arson after setting fire in Pioneer Park in Los Angeles County. The fire last night was quickly extinguished. Jose Carranza-Escobar admitted to setting the fire. pic.twitter.com/2f9ncl6Lt5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 11, 2025

