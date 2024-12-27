A heated altercation at a Chipotle in Northeast Washington, DC, has gone viral, with a video amassing millions of views. The footage shows an upset customer walking behind the counter to make her own burrito bowl after alleging her UberEats order was incorrect. The situation escalated when she physically confronted employee Roberto Hernandez. Hernandez claimed the woman demanded a refund, which he explained could only be processed by Uber. She then began making her own food, insisting on double portions not listed on her receipt. Hernandez described feeling “shaken and traumatized” after the encounter, adding the woman has since issued online threats. The customer, however, alleged she acted in self-defence after employees assaulted her. Chipotle condemned the incident, emphasising employee safety, and is cooperating with law enforcement. DC police are investigating, and Chipotle plans to file a formal report. Hernandez has called for added security at the store. Texas Shocker: Man Shoots 3 Teens While They Try to Rob Him in At Gunpoint in US, Probe On (Watch Video).

Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee Over Wrong Order

NEW: Chipotle customer attacks employee after not getting double meat and starts making her own bowl at a Washington DC Chipotle. One problem: The woman never ordered double meat in the first place. Chipotle worker Roberto Hernandez says he was working when the woman claimed… pic.twitter.com/pgiB740JJY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024

