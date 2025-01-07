Authorities in the United States have issued warnings for the Los Angeles area after forecasters said that there is a possibility for the strongest wind event in more than a decade. As per the Los Angeles forecasters at the National Weather Service, a "life-threatening, destructive, widespread windstorm" is expected on Tuesday afternoon and through Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. The forecasters also said that damaging winds are expected across most areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, thereby leading to widespread power outages. Donald Trump Jr Arrives in Greenland After His Father Said US Should Own Danish Territory (Watch Video).

Los Angeles Live Weather Forecast and Updates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)