A small plane carrying two crew members and six passengers crashed in Malaysia's Selangor state while attempting a landing at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on Thursday. The reports said that all the people onboard the aircraft were killed. The country's civil aviation authority (CAAM) said the accident took place in the city of Elmona, Shah Alam, around 2:49 pm local time. Videos have surfaced on social media showing the aftermath of the crash, with black smoke billowing out of the plane's wreckage after it veered off the road and onto the nearby grass verge.

Malaysia Plane Crash Video

BREAKING 🚨 Beechcraft Premier I aircraft carrying 8 people crashes while attempting to land at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Shah Alam, Malaysia pic.twitter.com/pDjQ0ELTzS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 17, 2023

Malaysia Plane Crash

10 dead in Elmina plane crash, says CAAM#FMTNews #Breaking 📷: Fauzi Yunus pic.twitter.com/YumLel3Rww — Free Malaysia Today (@fmtoday) August 17, 2023

