The government will have monkeypox vaccines available at LGBT, Pride and other events, the White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal officials said on Thursday. At special events, 50,000 doses will be available. But as these are two-dose vaccines, individuals will be responsible for getting their second dose after the event. The vaccine is most effective two weeks after the second dose, officials said.

