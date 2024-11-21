A volcanic eruption occurred late Wednesday, November 20, in southwest Iceland, marking the seventh eruption since December, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO). The eruption took place at the Sundhnuksgigar volcanic fissure near the town of Grindavik, with live videos showing lava flowing from the fissure against a dark orange sky. Despite no immediate threat to infrastructure, Grindavik, a small fishing town, is being evacuated as a precaution. The eruption follows increased seismic activity in the region, which has seen heightened volcanic unrest, a hotspot for eruptions given Iceland’s 33 active volcanoes. Volcano Eruption in Iceland: State of Emergency Declared After Sundhnukur Volcano Erupts in Grindavik Following Earthquakes (See Pics and Videos).

Iceland's Volcano Erupts Again

Volcano Eruption in Iceland

🚨BREAKING Iceland Volcano Eruption! A volcanic eruption has begun on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest region of the country. Intense tremors have been felt on the ground near Grindavik. This is the tenth time in the past 3 years. Iceland, often dubbed the "Land of… pic.twitter.com/TfHTSiFeNy — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) November 21, 2024

