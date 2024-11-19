A mysterious drone invasion has been reported in Morris County, New Jersey, with multiple large drones spotted flying unauthorised for over two hours. Witnesses claim to have seen at least five drones moving erratically from the Somerset County border northward and back. The unusual activity, which began on November 19, has sparked concern among local authorities, who have been alerted to monitor the skies. Law enforcement has been advised to notify their communication centres of any further sightings. Photos shared on social media, including one taken in Morristown, show the drones flying in the area, adding to the mystery. UFO Sightings Real or Fake? New Pentagon Report on Unidentified Flying Objects Includes Hundreds of New Incidents but No Evidence of Aliens.

Mystery Drones Spotted Over Morris County

Multiple people are reporting at least five, unknown, large #drones that have been flying unauthorized for over 2 hours #Morris #NewJersey pic.twitter.com/O556CfB8sM — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 19, 2024

Unidentified Drones Fly Unauthorized Over Morris County

Unknown drone spotted over Harding, Morris County, NJ. (📸: Scott Lerner) pic.twitter.com/yL2QC24vPG — N. Jerzy Fire Alert (@NJerzyFireAlert) November 19, 2024

Mysterious Drone Invasion in New Jersey

🚨#UPDATE: More video has been sent by one of my followers, @JerzyBets shows his footage of a drone in Morris County, NJ. He says, “They were all over the place. I saw up to eight drones at once, and none registered on the flight radar app. pic.twitter.com/Jggsmn8OQP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)