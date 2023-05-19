People from the Indian diaspora gather outside Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, people, including kids, can be seen waiting for the Indian PM holding the national flag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Hiroshima for his three-day visit on Friday, will be attending the annual summit of the G7 grouping. He will interact with over two dozen world leaders in summits and bilateral meetings. G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Hiroshima for G7 Meeting (See Pics and Video).

Narendra Modi in Japan:

#WATCH | Japan: People from the Indian diaspora gather outside Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/rs12ZRMxkq — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)