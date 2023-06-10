A massive fire broke out in an industrial park in Ter Aar, the Netherlands, engulfing several buildings. A huge blaze broke out Friday night. The exact reason behind the fire is unknown yet. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported. Horrifying videos of the Netherlands fire have surfaced online and are going viral on social media. Canada Wildfires Smoke in US Photos and Videos: Raging Forest Fires in Canada Lead To Air-Quality Alerts in US Cities, Here’s How To Stay Safe.

Netherlands Fire Video

WATCH: Massive fire engulfs multiple buildings in Ter Aar, Netherlands pic.twitter.com/bKVWl3uqdW — BNO News (@BNONews) June 9, 2023

Netherlands Blaze

BREAKING: Massive fire in Ter Aar, the western Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/z8EJydon8m — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)