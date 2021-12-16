France on Thursday decided to ban non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom from Saturday, December 18. The decision has been taken amid rising cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The development came a day after the UK reported the highest ever daily rise in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here Is The Tweet:

BREAKING: France to ban non-essential UK travel from Saturday, due to the rise of Omicron cases.@KayBurley has the latest.#KayBurley: https://t.co/mtLA7zpaTj pic.twitter.com/cIjkp8VMdb — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)