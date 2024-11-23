OnlyFans star Kay Manuel, who bragged about sleeping with 75 high schoolers in 48 hours, has come out of the closet. Kay Manuel has revealed she is transgender after boasting that she had slept with 250 'barely legal' high school students for her Australian channel. Previously, Manuel said she had filmed X-rated content with the graduates this year but appeared to back down as she said, "I haven't had to disclose this year because I haven't filmed with anyone". Who Is Bonnie Blue? Controversial OnlyFans Creator Faces Backlash Online for Claiming To Have Sex With Teenagers in a Bid To ‘Educate’ Them About Sexual Health.

OnlyFans Star Kay Manuel Comes Out As Transgender

NEW: OF star who bragged about sleeping with 250 high school boys, revealed to be transgender. Kay Manuel, who bragged this week about having s*x with 75 high schoolers in 48 hours, has come out as transgender. Manuel initially denied reports of being trans, however… pic.twitter.com/8wAXtUkEf2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2024

