A gunman opened fire at Feather River Adventist School in Northern California, injuring two boys, aged 5 and 6, before dying of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting occurred after the suspect discussed enrolling a student with the principal. Authorities responded promptly to the incident at the small Christian school near Oroville’s Palermo, which serves 35 students. The children were hospitalised, but their conditions remain unknown. Sheriff Kory Honea confirmed the tragedy unfolded just minutes after the meeting, with screams and gunfire alerting staff. Investigators are working to understand the motive behind the attack. Joppatowne High School Shooting: 1 Person Shot After Fight At Maryland School, Victim Airlifted to Hospital; Suspect in Custody (Watch Video).

Oroville School Shooting

