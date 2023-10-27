An independent commission's estimate suggests that over 2 lakh minors in Spain may have been victims of sexual abuse by the Roman Catholic Church since 1940. The report, based on a poll of over 8,000 respondents, revealed that approximately 0.6 per cent of Spain's adult population (around 39 million people) claimed to have suffered sexual abuse by clergy members during their childhood. The report sheds light on the widespread nature of these allegations within the country, highlighting the extent of the issue and raising concerns over the protection of minors within the Church. Spain Rains Video: Water Flows Into Subway Car of Madrid's Metro System As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Central Spain, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Child Abuse by Catholic Clergy in Spain

