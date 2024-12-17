A domestic violence incident took a dramatic turn when Enrique Rodriguez, attempting to break into his partner Aimee Murphy’s home, accidentally sliced his arm open. Murphy recorded the chaotic scene as Rodriguez pleaded, “Aimee, please call the cops, please!” Rodriguez was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being taken into custody. He has since been booked in jail. Murphy, who shared her account of the ordeal, confirmed she has filed a restraining order against Rodriguez. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Wisconsin School Shooting: Multiple Injured in Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Man Injured During Domestic Violence Incident

