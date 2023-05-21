Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the G7 Summit in Japan on Sunday paid floral tribute at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. PM Narendra Modi was accompanied by leaders of the G7 invited countries as they paid floral tribute at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial in Japan. During the event, PM Modi wore a jacket made of recycled material in order to promote the message of sustainability. At the event, PM Modi was also seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims. G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With British Counterpart Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima (Watch Video).

PM Modi Wears Jacket Made of Recycled Material

In a message of sustainability, PM Modi wore a jacket made of recycled material at the G7 summit in Japan today pic.twitter.com/85fGpQSd1M — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

