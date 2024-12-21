In a shocking incident, a drone allegedly flew into a building in Russia today, December 21. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows a drone flying into a building in Russia's Kazan. Soon after, a massive fire is seen erupting after the drone crashes into the structure. It is alleged that the drone was fired by Ukraine; however, official confirmation is awaited. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Ukraine Says, Russian Missile Attack Kills One in Kyiv, Damages Embassies.

Drone Flies Into Building in Kazan

WATCH: Drone flies into building in Kazan, Russia; no word on injuries pic.twitter.com/7AtJAo963T — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)