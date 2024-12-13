A festive evening at Centenary Square turned chaotic when the 'Star Flyer' fairground ride malfunctioned, suddenly descending to ground level during operation. Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident at 7:29 p.m., with multiple units deployed to assist the injured. The West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulances, five paramedic officers, a trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic, two Mercia Accident Rescue Service (MARS) emergency doctors, and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to handle the situation. Upon arrival, crews found 13 individuals affected by the ride’s unexpected failure. Two women sustained injuries, which were assessed as non-life-threatening, and were transported to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital for further care. Meanwhile, nine other women and two men received medical evaluations on-site. After being advised on self-care, they were discharged without requiring hospital treatment. Emergency services confirmed that the mishap was caused by the ride's sudden drop, which disrupted the otherwise festive atmosphere in the city centre. Flying Taxi: Commercial-Level Air Taxis Arriving Soon in South Korea, Demonstration of Air Taxi Model This Week.

Popular Ride ‘Collapses’ During Christmas Fair at Centenary Square

12.20.2024: A festive fairground ride "failed and crashed" in Birmingham city centre, leaving several people requiring medical assistance, emergency services have confirmed. The 'Star Flyer' ride dropped to ground level “whilst in operation” in Centenary Square. pic.twitter.com/qtVIGsRZkR — Adam Yosef (@AdamYosefJourno) December 13, 2024

Two people have been taken to hospital following an incident at a fairground ride in Birmingham this evening. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Centenary Square at 7.29pm and sent two ambulances, five paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, critical care… pic.twitter.com/3WUFHWDy8B — West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) December 12, 2024

