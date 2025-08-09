Panic erupted aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas on Thursday after a water slide malfunction left one passenger injured. Shocking footage shows an acrylic glass panel breaking mid-ride, sending water gushing out as bystanders screamed, “Stop the slide! Stop the slide!” The video, captured by fellow passenger Jim Muldoon, quickly went viral. Royal Caribbean confirmed the incident, stating medical care was provided to an adult male guest, who is now in stable condition. The company has not disclosed the full extent of his injuries but confirmed the slide will remain closed for the rest of the voyage pending investigation. The Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, is expected to return to Miami on Saturday after the frightening mid-ocean mishap. Royal Caribbean Tragedy: South African Crew Member Jumps Overboard to Death After Stabbing Colleague Aboard ‘Icon of the Seas’ Near Bahamas, Police Investigate Shocking Cruise Ship Incident (Watch Video).

Accident on Royal Caribbean

This is terrifying! Royal Caribbean guest falls through a portion of the onboard water slide to the deck below. Passengers scream at the slide operations, “STOP THE SLIDE,” as water continues to pour through the broken section. https://t.co/gi6xALd4qj pic.twitter.com/zeQmS0NTmY — Salty Texan 1836 ❤️ (@SaltyTexan1836) August 8, 2025

