A heart-stopping incident unfolded in China's Guizhou province on June 24, when a cargo truck was left hanging off the edge of a collapsed highway bridge after a landslide. The terrifying scene occurred on the Houzi River Bridge, part of the G76 Xiarong highway in Sandu County, following days of heavy rainfall. The truck narrowly avoided disaster as the driver managed to brake just before the bridge gave way. Dramatic footage shows the truck's cab suspended over a 100-metre drop, with the driver trapped inside. Rescue teams arrived swiftly and safely pulled the driver out. Authorities confirmed that a landslide had damaged the bridge's support columns, leading to the collapse. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Truck Hangs Off Collapsed Bridge in China, Driver Rescued Safely.

Terrifying! 😱 A landslide caused part of a bridge on the Xiamen-Chengdu Expressway in Guizhou province, China, to collapse early Tuesday. It happened around 7:40 am as a truck was crossing, but the driver was rescued by emergency crews. No casualties were reported. Drone… pic.twitter.com/amlDwAQJ1z — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 24, 2025

A truck, with the driver inside, was seen hanging over a collapsed bridge after a landslide in China https://t.co/kYD1nPieQg pic.twitter.com/wiscYl0NDi — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2025

