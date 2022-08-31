After a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tomatina festival has returned this year. According to reports, people from all across the globe participated in the Tomatina festival which was held on Wednesday. The festival returned back this year after it was cancelled following a two-year suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, workers can be seen unloading 130 tons of over-ripe tomatoes as they kickstart the Tomatina festival.

Watch Video:

The Tomatina festival returns after a two-year break pic.twitter.com/z3S5v0YoDU — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)