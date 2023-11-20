Thierry Baudet, the far-right Forum voor Democratie leader, was attacked with a beer bottle in a Groningen pub just two days before the Dutch General Election 2023. Thierry Baudet was taken to the hospital with head injuries. This was the second time Baudet faced violence in a month. A video shows him posing for pictures before being hit thrice. Two people held the attacker while a guard escorted Baudet out. Dutch Govt Bans Use of Mobile Phones, Tablets, and Smartwatches in Classrooms From 2024.

Thierry Baudet Attacked With Beer Bottle

Dutch far-right leader Thierry Baudet attacked with bottle 2 days before election, taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/gY5ediw7Fg — BNO News (@BNONews) November 20, 2023

Assaulter Hits Thierry Baudet With Bottle

JUST IN: Dutch politician, Conservative Thierry Baudet attacked with a bottle to the head two days before Netherlands election.. WHY ARE LEFTISTS SO VIOLENT? pic.twitter.com/TlIiVrwE0i — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)