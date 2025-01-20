TikTok started restoring service to its users in the United States on Sunday, January 19, less than 24 hours after the app went dark under a new federal ban. Ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump, who was speaking at a rally, promised to issue an executive order on his first day in office to delay the enforcement of the law, thus ensuring the short-video app used by 170 million Americans remains operational. Amid the ban on TikTok for a brief period, a 19-year-old man who was angry about the app being banned in the US allegedly set Representative Glenn Grothman's office on fire. After the incident came to light, the accused was arrested. TikTok Restores Service for US Users After Donald Trump Pledges to Halt Nationwide Ban.

Man Sets Glenn Grothman's Office Ablaze

19-year-old man 'angry about TikTok ban' arrested for setting fire at U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman's office, police say pic.twitter.com/oIARR743Nh — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 19, 2025

