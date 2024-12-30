Is that a demon in the sky? Social media timelines flooded with videos of Turkey’s cloudy sky, looking like mysterious apparitions, sparked UFO rumours online. Several handles on X (formerly Twitter) shared videos with the claim that the ‘Demon Face’ was seen in Turkey's sky. However, the thunder, cloud formation and the alleged ‘Demonic Face’ was a phenomenon from about three years ago. Strange cloud formations are not uncommon in Turkey’s skies. The video in question is from 2021 and the incident occured at Istanbul’s Maslak city. Amid the thunder and lightning, clouds began appearing in terrifying spirit-like silhouettes that were captured on camera and massively shared online. Meteor or UFO? Glowing Objects Seen in Skies Over Many US States, Officials Say Sightings Linked to Starlink Satellite or Rocket.

‘Demon Face’ Seen in Turkey Sky?

Panic in Turkey Due to the Appearance of a DEMON FACE in the Sky During a Great Storm!!#ufomania #Weirdthings #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/a9rjNTZ8AS — UFO mania (@maniaUFO) December 29, 2024

Original Video of the Sky Looking Like Mysterious Apparition

Dün akşam İstanbul Maslak'ta radarda ender görülen mor kütle geçişi gerçekleşti. Bu kütle Maslak'ta uzun yıllar unutulmayacak anlara neden oldu. İnsan silüetinde ( Tesla , Bülent Ecevit) bulut çıktı, yıldırımlar düştü...İşte o anlar... 😳⚡ pic.twitter.com/KzPX6GPa9s — Hava Forum (@HavaForum) September 19, 2021

