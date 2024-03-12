The National Health Service of the United Kingdom, on Tuesday, March 13, said that children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics. According to a report in Sky News, puberty blockers pause the physical changes of puberty such as breast development or facial hair. The blockers will now only be available to children as part of clinical research trials. The Rishi Sunak-led government welcomed the "landmark decision" and said that it would help ensure care is based on evidence and is in the "best interests of the child".

No More Puberty Blockers for Children

BREAKING: Children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics, NHS England has confirmed.https://t.co/TjX9ErOK5s pic.twitter.com/mvXgJ7chaC — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)