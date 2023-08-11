An aircraft executed an emergency landing on the bustling A40 in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, during rush hour. Reportedly, the incident unfolded on Thursday, August 10, evening, prompting swift responses from Gloucestershire Police, ambulance, and fire services. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the aircraft's occupants safely exited the plane. The emergency landing, attributed to engine trouble, led to temporary closures and traffic disruptions on the A40, eventually resolved as emergency services managed to assist the plane's takeoff. Parallel Plane Landing Video: Old Clip of Two Planes of United and Alaska Airlines Landing in Complete Sync in San Francisco Goes Viral Again.

UK Plane's Emergency Landing

➡️ Um avião de pequeno porte precisou fazer um pouso forçado na Inglaterra após falha no motor O caso ocorreu na rodovia A40 Golden Valley, perto de Cheltenham. O avião aterrissou na pista durante horário de pico e ninguém ficou ferido Leia: https://t.co/d0HxFQwK7I pic.twitter.com/CFEoXO7QkB — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) August 11, 2023

Today a plane came down on the Golden Valley (A40) close to #Staverton airfield #Cheltenham. No injuries reported, the light aircraft suffered engine failure.#Gloucester #Gloucestershire pic.twitter.com/bwTezHnx3l — UFO CHRONICLES PODCAST🎙️𝕏 (@UFOchronpodcast) August 11, 2023

