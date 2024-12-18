The Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will conclude today, December 18, with Chairman Jerome Powell announcing the latest interest rate decision and policy updates. The announcement is set for 2 PM ET (12:30 AM IST on December 19), followed by a media briefing at 2:30 PM ET (1 AM IST on December 19). Livestreams of the event will be available on the Fed's official YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter). The decision is expected to include a 25 basis point cut, lowering the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.25 per cent-4.5 per cent. This would mark the third consecutive rate cut in the Fed's ongoing efforts to adjust monetary policy. Stock Market Update: Markets Decline in Early Trade Dragged by Reliance, HDFC Bank; Caution Ahead of US Fed Rate Decision.

Fed Interest Rate Announcement Live on X:

