Ahead of the Presidential Elections in the United States, former US President Donald Trump recently said that he was the first president in decades who didn't start a war. "I was the first president in decades who didn't start a war," Trump said while addressing an event in the United States. The former US President also shared his vision for 2024 and the years to come.

Trump says he was the first president in decades who didn't start a war.pic.twitter.com/7eX9VBnxeB — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 29, 2023

TRUMP: "I was the first president in decades who didn't start a war." pic.twitter.com/JLzgDwDrCh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 29, 2023

