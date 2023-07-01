The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) recently in its ruling said that Christian business owners can refuse to create marriage websites for gay couples. The Supreme Court on Friday said that conservative Christians have a free-speech right to refuse to provide some business services for same-sex marriages. The Court observed that the website designer cannot be forced by Colorado law to create expressive messages with which the designer disagrees. The justices of the Supreme Court sided with the graphic artist from Colorado who said she wants to expand her business to design custom websites that celebrate impending marriages, but not for same-sex couples. The woman cited her belief as a Christian that marriage is limited to a man and a woman. Joe Biden Says 'this Fight is Not Over' After Supreme Court Kills Student Debt Relief Plan.

SCOTUS on Gay Couple Website

