Utan, a US state, has introduced a new bill to invest public funds in Bitcoin and other digital assets. The 'Blockchain and Digital Innovation Amendments' bill was introduced by Chief Sponsor Jordan D. Teuscher, which established a framework and included provisions for cryptocurrencies. Teuscher said that the bill reflected the state's commitment to embrace the "cutting-edge technology and prepare for the future of finance while ensuring fiscal sovereighnity" The Utah's crypto bill would authorise the treasurer to engage in staking and lending digital assets under specified conditions. What Is $BARRON Meme Coin? Did Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump Launch Cryptocurrency? Find Out Here.

Utah State Introduced New Crypto Investment Bill

BREAKING: 🇺🇸US State of Utah introduces bill to invest public funds in #Bitcoin & other digital assets🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MePoKEzjYQ — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) January 21, 2025

Jordan D. Teuscher Said, "Utah is Proud to Lead the Way in Blockchain and Digital Innovation"

Thank you, @martypartymusic, for highlighting our efforts! Utah is proud to lead the way in blockchain and digital innovation. This bill reflects our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and preparing for the future of finance, while ensuring fiscal sovereignty. https://t.co/4WsPkiBnk0 — Jordan Teuscher (@jordanteuscher) January 21, 2025

