Valentine's Day 2023 is right around the corner. Amid this, Thailand is planning to distribute 95 million free condoms to curb sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and teen pregnancy as the Southeast Asian country is seeking to promote safe sex ahead of lovers' day. The universal healthcare cardholders will be eligible to receive 10 condoms a week for one year starting February 1, 2023, spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said in a statement on Tuesday. Valentine Week 2023 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate and Spread Love During the Week.

Thailand To Distribute 95 Million Free Condoms:

Thailand plans to distribute 95 million free condoms to curb sexually transmitted diseases and teen pregnancy as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to promote safe sex ahead of Valentine’s Day https://t.co/aAB4EwCBd4 — Bloomberg (@business) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)